Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0003

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $11,685.34 and approximately $73.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 154.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.53 or 1.11596758 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00025527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 459.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00505283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

