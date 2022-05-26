Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,938 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,938 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 149,913 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 42,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,177. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

