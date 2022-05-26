Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,328 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. 1,349,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

