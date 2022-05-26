Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,328 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. 1,349,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.