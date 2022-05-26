Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,903 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 29,895,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,603,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

