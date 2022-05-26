Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 220.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

TOL stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,546. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

