Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $10.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.