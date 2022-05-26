Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CDW stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,839. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $155.39 and a 1-year high of $208.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.
In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.
CDW Profile (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
