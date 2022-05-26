Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.63. 62,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,615. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

