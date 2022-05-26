Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,262,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,882,000 after acquiring an additional 215,180 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,987 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,964 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.61. 53,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

