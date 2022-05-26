Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 13,050 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $689.78.

CHTR stock traded up $19.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.38. 18,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.43 and its 200-day moving average is $583.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

