Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 58,858 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,858 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 524,056 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. 145,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,306. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

