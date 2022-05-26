Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $380,955,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $103,820,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners Plc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $79,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 192,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,845. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

