Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,918 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.54% of Quidel worth $30,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,553. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

