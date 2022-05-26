Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 1.6%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 171,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 446,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 million and a PE ratio of 15.25.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2226936 EPS for the current year.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has a portfolio of three properties, which covers an area of 7,361.42 hectares. Its flagship project is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,838.94 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern Québec.

