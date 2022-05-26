Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 15th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of RL opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,982.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.07.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

