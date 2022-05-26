Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $2,868,210.08 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 196,184 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,868,210.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,284,547 shares in the company, valued at $91,880,077.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

METC stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $659.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on METC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

