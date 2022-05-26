RAMP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and $2.12 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,979.07 or 0.99876236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,835,262 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.