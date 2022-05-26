RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Major Shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell Purchases 23,741 Shares

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 23,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $14,244.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,143,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,244.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RealNetworks in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 230,130 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 332.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116,055 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

