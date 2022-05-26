Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on O. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.

O stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

