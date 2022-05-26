ReddCoin Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $28,225.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,532.46 or 0.99889069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00202734 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00094622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00123489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00210681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033008 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.