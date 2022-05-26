Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Announces GBX 1.65 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RGL stock opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £437.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.