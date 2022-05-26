Reliant Wealth Planning Sells 1,601 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Reliant Wealth Planning cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 19.9% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $40,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

XLG stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,012. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $285.96 and a one year high of $374.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.42.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

