Rench Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 69,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,007,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

