Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 1.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,364 shares of company stock worth $4,354,992. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.