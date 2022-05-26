Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,793,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 817,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $128,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.