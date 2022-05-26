Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 130,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 507,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 29,895,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,603,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

