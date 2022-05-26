Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 695,594 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $13.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

