Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 44,877 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 44,877 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,059.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,766,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,029,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 18,597 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $73,830.09.

On Thursday, May 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $94,644.48.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

