Reviewing Origin Materials (ORGN) & Its Rivals

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Origin Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.00% 233.36% 17.88%

This table compares Origin Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 7.57 Origin Materials Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million -56.80

Origin Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ rivals have a beta of -119.22, suggesting that their average share price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Origin Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 285 1030 1307 43 2.42

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Origin Materials’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Materials rivals beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

