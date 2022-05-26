Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.79. 68,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,302,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 210.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.