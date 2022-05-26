REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $496,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $550,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

