RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up to $256.17

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $256.17, but opened at $266.71. RH shares last traded at $275.15, with a volume of 6,402 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637 in the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

