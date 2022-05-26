RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

RNG traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. 18,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $397,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $83,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $8,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $9,431,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

