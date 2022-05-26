Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($84.31) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($65.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.86) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($74.52).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,646 ($71.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,741.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,367.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($86.53).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.57), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,490.37).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

