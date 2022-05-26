Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Riskified stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 1,204.6% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

