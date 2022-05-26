Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will post $298.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.87 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

Shares of RIVN traded up 2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 29.43. 243,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,441,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 67.69. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

