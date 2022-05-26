RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 77,731 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

