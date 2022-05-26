Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70.

