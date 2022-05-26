Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,588 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $51.76 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

