Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

