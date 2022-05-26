Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,663,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $188.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.86 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day moving average of $194.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

