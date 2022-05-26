Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.59 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Varonis Systems worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

