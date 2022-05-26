Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 158,726 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 1,133,757.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.87% of Citi Trends worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $268.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

