Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.42% of Trinity Capital worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $28,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,619.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,852 shares of company stock valued at $95,276 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRIN opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.