Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,776 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $452.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.12 and a 200-day moving average of $563.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 411.17, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

