Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 22,600 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,297,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,155.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner bought 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner bought 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner bought 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner bought 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,356.00.

NYSE RKT opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

