Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Hits $0.16 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,611.57 or 0.99997677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

