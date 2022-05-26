Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.23. 9,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

