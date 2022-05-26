Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. 3,130,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

