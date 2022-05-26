Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after buying an additional 875,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. 5,863,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,807. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

